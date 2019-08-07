Botox Alternative Startup SofWave Raises $8.4 Million

CTech – Israel-based SofWave Medical, a company developing non-invasive ultrasound technology for skin tightening, has raised $8.4 million, the company announced Tuesday. The round was led by Tel Aviv-based investment firm XT Hi-Tech and Israeli medtech entrepreneur Shimon Eckhouse, who founded Syneron Medical, acquired in 2017 by Apax Partners Worldwide for $397 million.

Founded in 2015, SofWave develops ultrasound technology that targets specific layers of skin that cause controlled thermal injury resulting in the tightening of the skin to reduce wrinkles. The company has tested its technology in a 60 patient clinical study in the US, and has received EU regulatory approval (CE Mark), the company said.