Wednesday, August 7th | 6 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Asks UN Chief to Push Back Against US Sanctions on Foreign Minister

Israel’s Amos-17 Satellite En Route to Target Orbit After SpaceX Launch

Israel Must Not Forsake Its Bedouin Community

Baseball Card Documentary Has a Heartbreaking — and Jewish — Angle

Trump’s Embrace of White Supremacy Is Poisoning America’s Soul

A Liberal Jewish Writer Takes Down the Anti-Zionist Left

Echoes of the Muslim Brotherhood ‘Arab Spring’ in Post-Bashir Sudan

Maryland Aims to Dismiss Suit Challenging Its Anti-BDS Rule

Palestinian Leaders Don’t Actually Care About the Lives of Palestinians

Israel: Swastika Flag on Gaza Border Reveals Hamas’ True Intention — the Annihilation of the Jewish State

August 7, 2019 7:04 am
0

Iran Asks UN Chief to Push Back Against US Sanctions on Foreign Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday to push back against the United States after it imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, describing the move as a “a dangerous precedent.”

In a letter to Guterres, Iran‘s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi accused the United States of a “brazen violation of the fundamental principles of international law” and urged the international community to condemn the US behavior.

“Coercing nations into complying with the United States’ illegal demands threatens multilateralism, as the foundation of international relations, and sets a dangerous precedent, paving the way for those who aspire to rather divide, not unite, nations,” he wrote.

Ravanchi asked Guterres to “to play your active role in preserving the integrity of the United Nations in line with your responsibility to counter the current dangerous trend” but it is not clear what Guterres could do in response to the Iranians.

Related coverage

August 6, 2019 2:16 pm
0

Scandal Erupts in Turkey Over Video of Summer Campers Calling for Death of Jews

Members of what appears to be an extremist Muslim sect in Turkey were caught on video calling for the death...

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment on the letter. When asked about the US sanctioning of Zarif, Guterres told reporters on Thursday: “When I ask for maximum restraint, I ask for maximum restraint at all levels.”

The US sanctions imposed on Zarif last week would block any property or interests he has in the United States, but the foreign minister said he had none.

“The illegal imposition of sanctions on the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also violates the principle of sovereign equality of States,” Ravanchi said.

Longtime US-Iran strains have worsened since U.S. President Donald Trump last year quit a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran‘s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. Zarif was a critical figure in the nuclear deal.

The United States also imposed unusually tight travel restrictions on Zarif when he visited New York last month to speak at a UN meeting. He was only able to travel between the United Nations, the Iranian UN mission, the Iranian UN ambassador’s residence and John F. Kennedy airport.

The sanctions on Zarif were imposed two weeks after he visited New York. Zarif posted on Twitter on Monday that he believed the United States was not interested in talks with Tehran and instead wanted Iran‘s submission.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.