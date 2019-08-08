Murdered Israeli Yeshiva Student Laid to Rest, as US Jewish Groups Unite in Condemnation of ‘Dastardly Act of Terror’

Major US Jewish groups were united in condemnation on Thursday of the Palestinian terrorist attack in which Israeli student Dvir Sorek was murdered next to Migdal Oz in the West Bank.

“We join the people of Israel in mourning the loss of 19-year-old student Dvir Sorek, from the community of Ofra, who was studying at Yeshivat Migdal Oz,” CoP Chairman Arthur Stark and Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Malcolm Hoenlein said in a statement.

“This was a dastardly act of terror and cold-blooded murder of a student who was found still clutching the books he had just bought in Jerusalem,” they added.

Referring to Sorek’s grandfather, a Holocaust survivor who was killed in a terror attack in 2000, Stark and Hoenlein commented, “We extend our deepest condolences to Dvir’s family which has already suffered grievously from previous terror attacks. We are confident that the IDF will do everything necessary to apprehend the perpetrators and protect the lives and well-being of Israeli civilians.”

“The international community must join in condemning this attack and those who incited, abetted, and supported it, especially the continuing ‘pay-to-slay’ grants of the Palestinian Authority,” they concluded.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) said Sorek was “another victim of senseless terrorism.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” the WJC tweeted.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “We mourn with the family of Dvir Sorek, the 19-year-old Israeli yeshiva student found stabbed to death today. May Dvir’s memory be a blessing and may his family, who lost Dvir’s grandfather to a Palestinian terror attack in 2000, know no further sorrow.”

Sorek’s funeral was held Thursday night in Ofra. The Israeli news site Mako reported that hundreds of mourners attended.

Yoav Sorek, Dvir’s father, eulogized his son, saying, “Our dear and beloved Dvir, in a few days we were supposed to celebrate your 19th birthday, and I can’t think of those 19 years without smiling. I often stood and watched you from the sidelines with wonder. You had a special personality that I felt I couldn’t fathom its secret, just rejoice in it.”

“The Lord gave and the Lord took away,” Yoav said. “Evil spirits of death took you. … We will try to add light and good and strengthen the family despite the pain.”

Mako reported that the ongoing investigation into the murder has revealed new details. Investigators are theorizing that Sorek was targeted by multiple terrorists who spotted him from a passing car.

Whether the terrorists were trying to kidnap or kill him is still unknown, but they emerged from the car and attacked, at which point Sorek fought back and was stabbed to death. The terrorists then escaped in the director of the Palestinian village of Beit Fajjar near Bethlehem.

Searches for the terrorists are still ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile, in New York, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon stated, “The attack and its glorification are the direct result of the Palestinian leadership’s ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing its youth to kill Jews throughout Israel. I call upon the Security Council to condemn this sickening act of terror immediately, unequivocally and in the strongest terms possible. It is the duty of the council to put an urgent stop to all Palestinian incitement efforts.”