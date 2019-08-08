Palestinian Finance Minister Meets with Israeli Officials — After Abbas Said ‘No More Cooperation’

Thursday, August 8th | 7 Av 5779

August 8, 2019 6:59 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Feb. 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

On Tuesday, Palestinian finance minister Shukri Bishara met with Israeli Finance Ministry officials to discuss several issues, including the deduction of Palestinian tax revenues and the deduction of the Israel Electric Corporation’s debts from tax revenues.

This meeting occurred despite the announcement by President Mahmoud Abbas that he would stop all cooperation and all agreements signed with the Israeli “occupiers.”

Of course, when it comes to the actual issues, Abbas has no interest in ending mutually beneficial cooperation with Israel.

But Abbas got headlines for his latest lie, and that’s all that really matters.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

