Thursday, August 8th | 7 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Court Convicts Israeli for Role in Binary Options Fraud

South African School Principal Apologizes for Picture Showing Students Making Nazi Salute

Historic Buenos Aires Synagogue Restored to Argentine Jewish Community

‘Four Antisemitic Crimes Per Day Since 2001,’ Official German Statistics Reveal

What the Latest Streak of Mega-Investments Means for Israeli Tech

Israeli Pharmaceutical Company Teva Beat Analysts’ Consensus, But Its Big Battles Are Still Up Ahead

Groups Call on California to Safeguard ‘Biased Agenda’ of Proposed Ethnic-Studies Track

Father of Murdered Israeli Yeshiva Student: ‘We Received a Gift for Almost 19 Years’

House Legislation Seeks to Restore USAID Projects to Palestinian Areas

Canadian Government Reviewing Court Decision Prohibiting West Bank Wine Labeled ‘Products of Israel’

August 8, 2019 1:56 pm
0

US Court Convicts Israeli for Role in Binary Options Fraud

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A US court has convicted Lee Elbaz, former CEO of Israel-based Yukom Communications, of three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a global binary options scheme.

Barry Pollack, a lawyer for Elbaz, told Reuters by email on Thursday that the court jury in the US state of Maryland “got it wrong” and his client would appeal against her conviction on Wednesday.

The US Justice Department did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.

Binary options involve placing a bet on whether the value of a financial asset — a currency, commodity or stock — will rise or fall in a fixed time, sometimes as short as a minute.

Related coverage

August 8, 2019 12:52 pm
0

South African School Principal Apologizes for Picture Showing Students Making Nazi Salute

A South African school principal has apologized for an image of three students caught making the Nazi salute. South African outlet...

The indictment charged that Yukom provided investor retention services for two websites, BinaryBook and BigOption, that were used to promote and market binary options and that those binary options were fraudulently sold and marketed.

Elbaz, a 38-year-old Israeli citizen, faces sentencing on Dec. 9. Five other defendants in the case have pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced in the coming month, according to the Department of Justice’s website.

Elbaz was arrested by the FBI in September 2017 on arrival at New York’s JFK airport from Tel Aviv.

The Israeli parliament approved a ban on local firms selling binary options overseas by online trading, giving regulators the authority to crack down.

A Reuters special report in 2016 shed light on the rapid rise of the industry in Israel. London-based lawyers said hundreds of their clients were duped out of vast sums of money by some Israeli firms.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.