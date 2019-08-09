Friday, August 9th | 8 Av 5779

August 9, 2019 11:29 am
0

Israel Lacrosse Team Gifts Kenyan Athletes With New Cleats After Matchup

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A member of the Kenyan Women Lacrosse team unboxing the cleats given to her by Israel’s Women’s Lacrosse Team. Photo: Screenshot.

Israel’s Women’s Lacrosse team gifted its Kenyan opponents with new cleats on Wednesday following their matchup in the Women’s Lacrosse World Championships.

The two teams competed on Tuesday in Peterborough, Ontario, and during the match, team Israel noticed that their opponents did not have cleats to play with. The next day, following their 13-4 victory, the Israeli team returned to the field with new gear for the Kenyan athletes. The Kenya Lacrosse team posted videos on Twitter of the sweet exchange, including one clip of the Israeli and Kenyan athletes giving each other massive hugs.

Many social media users applauded Israel for the kind gesture and for exhibiting “amazing sportsmanship.” One Twitter user wrote, “No one will remember the score, everyone will remember how this made them feel.”

