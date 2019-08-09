Israel Lacrosse Team Gifts Kenyan Athletes With New Cleats After Matchup

Israel’s Women’s Lacrosse team gifted its Kenyan opponents with new cleats on Wednesday following their matchup in the Women’s Lacrosse World Championships.

The two teams competed on Tuesday in Peterborough, Ontario, and during the match, team Israel noticed that their opponents did not have cleats to play with. The next day, following their 13-4 victory, the Israeli team returned to the field with new gear for the Kenyan athletes. The Kenya Lacrosse team posted videos on Twitter of the sweet exchange, including one clip of the Israeli and Kenyan athletes giving each other massive hugs.

Yesterday we played @Israel_Lacrosse and had no cleats …: after supporting their game today, Israel surprised the whole Team on the sideline with brand new cleats!! 🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ikvEmAihm — Kenya Lacrosse (@KenyaLacrosse) August 7, 2019

Many social media users applauded Israel for the kind gesture and for exhibiting “amazing sportsmanship.” One Twitter user wrote, “No one will remember the score, everyone will remember how this made them feel.”