Friday, August 9th | 8 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Stop Using Religion to Cloak Your Homophobia

Amid Horrific Murder, Tisha B’Av Is a Call for Jewish Unity

Recounting the History of Yemeni Jews on Tisha B’Av

For Jews, Love Must Always Conquer Hate

Leader of Antisemitic Italian Soccer Hooligan Gang Shot Dead in Rome

Boost Your Defense Spending or We Move Troops to Poland, US Envoy Tells Germany

Former French Intelligence Chief Alleged to Have Made Secret Pact With Palestinian Terrorists Behind 1982 Kosher Restaurant Massacre

British Jews Dismayed by Opposition to Holocaust Memorial Near Parliament

Israel Lacrosse Team Gifts Kenyan Athletes With New Cleats After Matchup

Siemens Healthineers Buys Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 Billion

August 9, 2019 9:52 am
0

Israeli High School Robotics Team Wins First Place at Competition in China

avatar by JNS.org

The Israeli flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The robotics team of the Tichonet high school in Tel Aviv was part of a group that won first place in an international robotics competition in China.

The team’s mentor, Raanan De Haas, said the competition in China requires that after the preliminary stage, four teams unite as one to compete from the quarter-finals to the final.

The Israeli team joined the New York, China and Hawaii teams to win first place against 71 international teams, Arutz Sheva reported.

The competition in China was the fifth time the Israeli team competed with the same robot.

Related coverage

August 9, 2019 11:29 am
0

Israel Lacrosse Team Gifts Kenyan Athletes With New Cleats After Matchup

Israel’s Women’s Lacrosse team gifted its Kenyan opponents with new cleats on Wednesday following their matchup in the Women’s Lacrosse...

“Every year, there is a new mission, a new challenge to build a robot. This year, the goal was to target discs in different places on the field,” De Haas explained, saying that each robot had to protect its own discs and also attack the discs of other robots. “For us, the defense was better than the attack.”

“We learned a lot from the Chinese groups, and part of our job was to teach,” added De Haas. “Three days before the competition, we adopted a new group from China and passed on our knowledge to them.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.