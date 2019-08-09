Israeli High School Robotics Team Wins First Place at Competition in China

JNS.org – The robotics team of the Tichonet high school in Tel Aviv was part of a group that won first place in an international robotics competition in China.

The team’s mentor, Raanan De Haas, said the competition in China requires that after the preliminary stage, four teams unite as one to compete from the quarter-finals to the final.

The Israeli team joined the New York, China and Hawaii teams to win first place against 71 international teams, Arutz Sheva reported.

The competition in China was the fifth time the Israeli team competed with the same robot.

“Every year, there is a new mission, a new challenge to build a robot. This year, the goal was to target discs in different places on the field,” De Haas explained, saying that each robot had to protect its own discs and also attack the discs of other robots. “For us, the defense was better than the attack.”

“We learned a lot from the Chinese groups, and part of our job was to teach,” added De Haas. “Three days before the competition, we adopted a new group from China and passed on our knowledge to them.”