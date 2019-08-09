Friday, August 9th | 8 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Jews Dismayed by Opposition to Holocaust Memorial Near Parliament

Israel Lacrosse Team Gifts Kenyan Athletes With New Cleats After Matchup

Siemens Healthineers Buys Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 Billion

Team USA Takes Home Most Medals in European Maccabi Games

Netanyahu Vows to ‘Deepen Our Roots’ in ‘All Parts’ of Israel After Terror Attack

Canadian Jews Launch $10 Million Campaign to Protect Montreal Community

Israeli High School Robotics Team Wins First Place at Competition in China

Hamas and Islamic Jihad Praise ‘Heroic Fighters’ Who Murdered Israeli Student

Trump Accuses France’s Macron of Sending ‘Mixed Signals’ to Iran

Iran Warns Against Any Israeli Involvement in Gulf Maritime Coalition

August 9, 2019 9:38 am
0

State Department Suspends Employee With White Nationalist Links

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US State Department Truman Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The US State Department has suspended a foreign affairs official assigned to its energy bureau, a department source said on Thursday, a day after his links to a white nationalist group were revealed.

The State Department declined to name the official. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit civil rights organization best known for tracking US hate groups, identified him as Matthew Gebert.

Gebert did not respond to several attempts by Reuters to reach him.

The SPLC said in a report published on Wednesday that Gebert hosted white nationalists at his home and published white nationalist propaganda online under a pseudonym.

Related coverage

August 9, 2019 11:40 am
0

British Jews Dismayed by Opposition to Holocaust Memorial Near Parliament

The Board of Deputies, an organization representing the United Kingdom's Jewish communal leaders, issued a statement on Thursday condemning the...

In a May 2018 podcast, Gebert said whites “need a country of our own with nukes and we will take this thing lickety split,” according to SPLC.

“I am not able to confirm anything from this podium,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a briefing for reporters when asked whether Gebert had been placed on leave.

A pair of shootings at the weekend in Texas and Ohio has renewed attention on white nationalism and extremism within the United States.

The massacre in the predominantly Hispanic city of El Paso, Texas is being investigated as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the shooter in Dayton, Ohio also explored violent ideologies.

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday accused US President Donald Trump of fueling white supremacist beliefs that have been blamed for several US mass shootings.

Trump has insisted he is not a racist and said Americans must “condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” in a speech on Monday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.