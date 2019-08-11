Colorado Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Previously Issued ‘Hunting Guides’ for Jews Online, Court Documents Reveal

A Colorado man arrested last week on child pornography charges was previously found to have posted online “hunting guides” for Jews and other minorities, an affidavit unsealed on Thursday revealed.

According to Denver’s Channel 7, the local ABC affiliate, the official affidavit stated that Wesley David Gilreath circulated the guide, which contained information on the location of synagogues, because of his white supremacist convictions.

The court documents note that despite Gilreath’s claim that he is not a white supremacist, he told FBI agents in January that he “wanted the white race to win at life … while not allowing others to take those resources.”

Gilreath also said that “Jews are responsible for the refugee crisis.”

In addition, it was found that Gilreath had researched a number of antisemitic topics online, including visiting Wikipedia pages for “Black Death Jewish persecutions” and “Well poisoning,” as well as YouTube videos titled “Israel Did 911” and “Jewish conspiracy exposed.”

Other internet searches showed research into various handguns and explosives, as well as inquiries about Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. Video of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque massacre in March was found on his cell phone.

Gilreath did not target Jews alone, but apparently also issued “hunting guides” for Muslims and refugees.

He attempted to purchase a weapon in May, but was turned down due to a history of mental health issues, including a period of hospitalization in 2016.

Gilreath was not apprehended for his threatening activities, however. He was captured after he accidentally left his cell phone on a bus. When examined, the phone was found to contain a large amount of child pornography, leading to his arrest. He is facing federal charges for possession of the illegal material.