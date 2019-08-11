Sunday, August 11th | 10 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Syrian Army Takes Strategic Town From Rebels in New Advance

House Democrats in Israel Say ‘Squad’ Doesn’t Speak for Party

Despite Previous Pushback, Tufts University Again to Offer ‘Colonizing Palestine’ Course

Almost One Year Since Deadly Shooting, Pittsburgh Jewish Community ‘Still Shaken’

Former MK Hanin Zoabi May Face Indictment for Fraud, Money Laundering

IDF Forces Apprehend Palestinian Man Connected to Israeli Teen Stabbing Death

Israeli Medical Aesthetic Device Manufacturer InMode Raises $70 Million on Nasdaq IPO

Court Orders Neo-Nazi Website Founder to Pay $14 Million for Inciting Violence

South Korean Food Conglomerate Lotte to Scout for Israeli Startups

‘Googling’ the Next Terror Attack

August 11, 2019 9:27 am
0

Court Orders Neo-Nazi Website Founder to Pay $14 Million for Inciting Violence

avatar by JNS.org

The founder of the alt-right website “The Daily Stormer” Andrew Anglin. Photo: Southern Poverty Law Center. Andrew Anglin

JNS.org – The founder of the alt-right website The Daily Stormer was ordered by court on Thursday to pay a Jewish real estate agent $14 million for inciting his readers to harass her family, The Associated Press reported.

US District Judge Dana Christensen entered Tanya Gersh a default judgment after Andrew Anglin did not appear for a scheduled deposition in the civil lawsuit case. Anglin is ordered to pay Gersh more than $4 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. He is also required to permanently remove all posts, comments and images about Gersh and her family.

Anglin accused Gersh of trying to run the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer out of town in 2016. He published her family’s personal information on his neo-Nazi website and asked his readers, “Are y’all ready for an old fashioned troll storm?”

Gersh said she and her family received threatening and antisemitic messages for months.

Related coverage

August 11, 2019 9:57 am
0

House Democrats in Israel Say ‘Squad’ Doesn’t Speak for Party

JNS.org - Since Democrats were swept into power in the US House of Representatives in November—with some have more progressive...

Anglin does not live in the United States, but Gersh’s attorney, David Dinielli of the Southern Poverty Law Center, said that he “will go to the ends of the earth to collect the judgment … whether it’s cash, assets or intellectual property.”

This is the second multimillion-dollar award against Anglin recently, according to The Associated Press. In June, a federal judge in Ohio awarded a Muslim radio host $4.1 million after Anglin falsely accused him of terrorism.

Anglin’s lawyers, who argued that his writings were protected by the First Amendment, dropped their client when he failed to appear for his deposition in April.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.