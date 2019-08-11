Sunday, August 11th | 10 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Syrian Army Takes Strategic Town From Rebels in New Advance

House Democrats in Israel Say ‘Squad’ Doesn’t Speak for Party

Despite Previous Pushback, Tufts University Again to Offer ‘Colonizing Palestine’ Course

Almost One Year Since Deadly Shooting, Pittsburgh Jewish Community ‘Still Shaken’

Former MK Hanin Zoabi May Face Indictment for Fraud, Money Laundering

IDF Forces Apprehend Palestinian Man Connected to Israeli Teen Stabbing Death

Israeli Medical Aesthetic Device Manufacturer InMode Raises $70 Million on Nasdaq IPO

Court Orders Neo-Nazi Website Founder to Pay $14 Million for Inciting Violence

South Korean Food Conglomerate Lotte to Scout for Israeli Startups

‘Googling’ the Next Terror Attack

August 11, 2019 9:32 am
0

Israeli Medical Aesthetic Device Manufacturer InMode Raises $70 Million on Nasdaq IPO

avatar by Golan Hazani / CTech

The Nasdaq broadcasting studio. Photo: Italia all’ONU via Wikicommons.

CTech – Israel-based InMode Aesthetic Solutions has raised $70 million on its Nasdaq initial public offering Thursday, listing under the ticker INMD. InMode priced its shares at $14, the lower end of its previously suggested range, giving the company a pre-money valuation of $378 million. The company closed 3.3 percent up on Friday.

InMode develops medical aesthetic devices using radio-frequency energy technology, which can penetrate subdermal fat. The company’s main markets are Europe and the US, and it is headquartered in Lake Forest, California, with a research and development center in Israel and offices in Canada. For 2018, InMode reported revenues of $100 million, up from $53.5 million in 2017, and a net income of $22.3 million. For the first three months of 2019, the company reported revenues of $30.5 million and a net income of $10.16 million.

InMode was founded as Invasix in 2008 by CEO and chairman Moshe Mizrahi, one of the founders of Israel-based medical device company Syneron Medical. Prior to the IPO, Mizrahi held a 20.6 percent stake in InMode. In 2006, Mizrahi co-founded home aesthetics device developer Home Skinovations, which he previously tried to list three times, the latest earlier this year according to a $300 million company valuation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.