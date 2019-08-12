Monday, August 12th | 11 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Major US Academic Association Votes Down Resolution to Boycott Israel

French Jews Demand Investigation Into Alleged ‘Non-Aggression’ Pact With Palestinian Terror Group Following 1982 Massace at Paris Kosher Restaurant

IDF Maps Homes of Terrorists Who Killed Yeshiva Student for Demolition

Three Men Attacked On Their Way to Synagogue, As Renewed Spate of Assaults Targets Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn

Poster of Anne Frank Defaced With Swastika in Melbourne, Australia

A Push for Innovation Is Turning Israel From the Startup Nation into the FoodTech Nation

Stalwart Pro-Israel Politician Wins Comfortable Victory in Guatemalan Presidential Election

Food Scholar Adam Richman Shares Emotional Moment at the Western Wall

Israel’s Defense Ministry, Army Launch Joint Innovation Program

As US Sanctions Bite, German Exports to Iran Cut in Half

August 12, 2019 3:07 pm
0

IDF Maps Homes of Terrorists Who Killed Yeshiva Student for Demolition

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An IDF soldier maps a terrorist’s home for demolition. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

The IDF is mapping out for demolition the homes of the two terrorists who murdered a yeshiva student in the West Bank last week.

Dvir Sorek, a student from the settlement of Ofra, was found Wednesday night stabbed to death by the side of a road near the settlement of Migdal Oz.

IDF soldiers traced his killers to Beit Kahil, a Palestinian town near Hebron, where they resided, and arrested them on Saturday night.

According to Israeli news site Walla, the terrorists’ homes in Beit Kahil are being mapped in anticipation of a demolition order that has yet to be given.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pledged that he would give the order to demolish the homes “soon.”

Sorek’s father, Yoav, said of the IDF operation, “We thank the security forces for the quick action to apprehend the terrorists, although we are sorry that they were caught alive.”

“We are glad that Dvir never saw the faces of his killers,” he added. “And we also will endeavor not to see them, not now and not at the trial.”

He praised the security forces for their anti-terror actions and said the family seeks to “strengthen their hands in this difficult task.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.