Israel’s Defense Ministry, Army Launch Joint Innovation Program

CTech – Israel’s Defense Ministry, together with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Tel Aviv and New York-based innovation hub SOSA, and Israel-based defense technology accelerator iHLS, announced Monday a joint venture to launch a defense innovation program. Dubbed Innofense, the program is set to promote dual-use tech projects for the civilian and security markets, and support the integration of technologies from the civilian sector into the IDF. The program will be run by HLSTech, an innovation program launched by SOSA.

Startups selected for the six-month program will receive business development and legal mentorship, as well as an NIS 200,000 (approximately $57,500) grant, the defense ministry said.