Monday, August 12th | 11 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poster of Anne Frank Defaced With Swastika in Melbourne, Australia

A Push for Innovation Is Turning Israel From the Startup Nation into the FoodTech Nation

Stalwart Pro-Israel Politician Wins Comfortable Victory in Guatemalan Presidential Election

Food Scholar Adam Richman Shares Emotional Moment at the Western Wall

Israel’s Defense Ministry, Army Launch Joint Innovation Program

As US Sanctions Bite, German Exports to Iran Cut in Half

Argentina Opposition Scores Big Primary Win, Hurting Macri’s Re-election Bid

New York Coroner ‘Confident’ Epstein’s Death Was Suicide: New York Times

US Turning Gulf Region Into ‘Tinderbox:’ Iran’s Zarif

Saudi Rallies Around Exiled Yemen Leader After UAE-Backed Separatists Seize Aden

August 12, 2019 11:56 am
0

Poster of Anne Frank Defaced With Swastika in Melbourne, Australia

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Anne Frank. Photo: Collectie Anne Frank Stichting Amsterdam.

A poster bearing the image of Anne Frank — the Dutch Jewish girl whose Holocaust diary was published after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp — was defaced with a swastika on Friday night in the Australian city of Melbourne.

The poster was an advertisement for a dramatization of Anne Frank’s diary performed by the Peridot Theatre Company. It was defaced with a swastika painted in red, as well as the word “@LEROY.”

The theater posted a message on its Facebook page saying, “Upset, angry, disgusted. Some lowlife has sprayed a swastika on the board advertising our production of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’ This action is sickening.”

Quoting Anne Frank’s diary, the theater added, “‘I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.’ We are honored to tell Anne’s story. We say NO to hate.”

A second post stated, “The despicable vandalism just underlines the fact that stories such as Anne Frank’s still need telling. Today’s matinee was virtually sold out and the audience was hugely complimentary.”

President of the theater company Alison Knight said, “The director and cast were left very distressed at the incident, they have worked hard to bring Anne’s story to life.”

“A Jewish lady has been advising the cast on matters of religion and culture,” she added. “We believe that Anne’s story needs to be told, and we will continue telling it with even more purpose.”

“We are upset at the incident,” she said, “but have been buoyed by the support of friends in the theatre community and beyond.”

“I reported the incident to the police,” Knight noted, “they are actively investigating it, especially as there seems to be a rise in the number of antisemitic incidents in Melbourne.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.