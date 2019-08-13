Tuesday, August 13th | 12 Av 5779

August 13, 2019 11:19 am
Blasts from Iraqi Militia Weapons Depot Kill One, Injure 29

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq on January 15, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily.

A large fire broke out on Monday at a weapons depot run by an Iraqi militia group, causing explosions heard across Baghdad, killing one person and injuring 29 others, authorities said.

The depot, run by a militia group under the umbrella of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was located inside a federal police base in the southern suburbs of Baghdad.

The facility stored short-range and Katyusha missiles, a security source told Reuters.

The fire set off some of the rockets which struck neighborhoods several kilometers (miles) away and injuring mainly children, said Qasim al-Attabi, a spokesman for the district’s health directorate.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif Badr said most of the wounded were discharged from area hospitals with light wounds.

A police source said the fire was probably caused by negligence leading to poor storage conditions and high temperatures. The Interior Ministry ordered an investigation.

