Tuesday, August 13th | 12 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Interior Security Minister Advocates Right of Jews to Pray on Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Steinmetz Will Fight Corruption Charges in Geneva Court: Lawyer

Blasts from Iraqi Militia Weapons Depot Kill One, Injure 29

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Houthi Drone ‘Fell’ Inside Yemen

Former Iranian Prisoner: I Was Tortured Into Making Israeli Spy Confession

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Arrives in Israel, Meets With Israeli President Rivlin

Ethiopian-Israeli Delegation Heads to Addis Ababa to Compete in a Tech Event

Top US Lawmaker Demands Answers in Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

Iran Says Britain Might Free Oil Tanker Soon: IRNA

Hamas Is Responsible for Gaza, End of Story

August 13, 2019 11:15 am
0

Former Iranian Prisoner: I Was Tortured Into Making Israeli Spy Confession

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli flag is burned by protestors at the 2019 “Quds Day” demonstration in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/Meghdad Madali.

An Iranian national now living in Germany has spoken at length to the BBC recalling how he was sentenced to death after being tortured by the authorities into confessing that he was an Israeli spy.

Ironically, a power struggle between two of Iran’s intelligence agencies opened the door for his exoneration and eventual release.

“The interrogators were hitting the soles of my bare feet with a thick electric cable,” 46-year-old Mazyar Ebrahimi told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

“They broke my foot. The beatings continued for seven months.”

Related coverage

August 6, 2019 3:04 pm
0

Top London Soccer Team’s Fans Polled on Whether It’s OK to Use The ‘Y-Word’

As the English Premier League prepares to kick off the 2019/20 soccer season this weekend, top North London side Tottenham...

Ebrahimi said that the torture, which took place at the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, was so bad he would do anything to make it stop, including making a false confession.

He was one of the 13 suspects who confessed on state television in 2012 to working for Israel to kill four Iranian nuclear scientists between 2010 and 2012.

Despite breaking down and confessing, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence (MoI) demanded more information. They coerced Ebrahimi to confess to involvement in a plot to blow up an Iranian missile plant run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The 2011 explosion took the lives of scores of Iranian missile experts.

When the IRGC  wanted to interrogate him, Ebrahimi recalled that a MoI official told him, “Our colleagues from IRGC will ask you a few questions. You only talk about the explosion, you only say what you have been told.”

However, the IRGC interrogator was furious with inconsistencies in Ebrahimi’s confession that had been concocted by the intelligence ministry.

Shortly after his IRGC interrogation, the MoI stopped beating Ebrahimi, and one official even apologized to him. Still, he and others who had been arrested remained jailed for another 26 months. He was finally released in 2015.

Ebrahimi’s case was not unique, according to one expert.

Mehdi Mahdavi Azad, a Bonn-based Iranian nuclear and security expert, explained to the BBC that rival intelligence organizations in Iran concoct false charges and force innocents to confess to crimes they didn’t commit.

Still, Ebrahimi attempted to bring a suit against the intelligence ministry, state television, and several newspapers for falsely accusing him of spying for Israel. He backed off when a judge advised him, “Someone could knife you in the back in a dark street. You are young, don’t take the risk.”

Ebrahimi immigrated to Germany six months ago, where he claimed asylum.

Though free, he says that he suffers from panic attacks and spinal damage from the torture.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.