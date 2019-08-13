Palestinian Government Tells UN and UNESCO That Israel Plans to Demolish the Al Aqsa Mosque

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community and the Arab and Islamic world to take urgent action to “protect [the] Al-Aqsa Mosque from the conspiracy targeting it,” supposedly led by Israel.

In a press release, the ministry called on the international community and the relevant UN organizations, especially UNESCO, to “raise their voices in the face of the violations and crimes of the occupation.”

The release said that “the occupation seeks to provide an arena for the establishment of settler Talmudic rituals, as a first step towards the full occupation of Al-Aqsa fully, and then to demolish it.”

This is not a single imam or a leader of Hamas.

The official position of the Palestinian government is now that Israel is attempting to destroy Al Aqsa (and presumably the Dome of the Rock).

This is the exact same false charge that Palestinian Arabs have been hurling at Jews since the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem first made the accusation in the 1920s.

It is pure incitement against Jews, being pushed by a “member” of the UN.

