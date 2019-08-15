Friday, August 16th | 15 Av 5779

August 15, 2019 1:25 pm
0

Israeli Policeman Wounded in Stabbing Attack in Old City of Jerusalem

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Emergency services at the site of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, August 15, 2019. Photo: Magen David Adom.

An Israeli policeman was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday evening.

According to Israeli news site Mako, the incident took place at one of the gates leading to the Western Wall plaza.

The policeman was attacked by two assailants armed with knives and wounded in the shoulder.

The terrorists were shot and seriously wounded by other police officers at the scene. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

The victim was rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. He was reportedly fully conscious and has been identified only as a 40-year-old man.

“When we got to the scene, we saw a man of about 40 fully conscious,” said Moshe Cordoba, one of the paramedics.

“He was suffering from stab wounds,” Cordoba continued. “We gave him medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and bandages, and evacuated him to the hospital in good condition.”

Shaare Zedek issued a statement saying that the policeman is in moderate condition and was still being treated.

