Brother and Sister Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Terror Attack in West Bank

Two Jewish siblings were seriously wounded when a Palestinian rammed his car into them at a bus stop in the West Bank on Friday morning.

Dramatic video showed the car, driven an assailant later identified as Ala Harimi, speeding off the road and slamming into the brother and sister before turning over.

Harimi, who was shot and killed as he emerged from the overturned vehicle, had been imprisoned in Israel in 2014 and 2015 for “popular terrorism.”

The victims were identified as Nachum Navis and his sister, Noam, both of Elazar, a Jewish community in the West Bank.

After being treated at the scene, Nachum was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with “severe” injuries, while Noam was sent to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem with “moderate” injuries.

MDA paramedic Lior Levy said that when they arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female behind the bus stop.

“The boy was unconscious and had a head injury with general trauma and the young woman was partially conscious,” Levy said. He said that the MDA gave the pair “life-supporting treatment” at the scene.

The brother and sister were waiting to take a bus to join their parents on vacation.

Hamas praised the terror attack claiming “the growing rage of our people and the stabbing and car-ramming events are a response to the breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque. If such events continue in the West Bank there will be a flare-up in the region.”

Elazar is near Migdal Oz, where Yeshiva student Dvir Sorek was found stabbed to death last week in an apparent terror attack.