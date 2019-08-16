Friday, August 16th | 15 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brother and Sister Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Terror Attack in West Bank

Las Vegas Jewish Community Breathes Sigh of Relief After Arrest of White Supremacist Planning Antisemitic Attack

Daughters of Two Prominent American Jewish Leaders Make ‘Aliyah’

60,000th New Immigrant to Israel on 60th Nefesh Charter Flight

Israeli-Based Company Wins 10-Year Contract with FAA

Seattle Police Investigate Racist Fliers on Synagogues, Timed to Tisha B’Av

Dermer: Denying Entry of Omar, Tlaib Into Israel Not Due to Pressure From Trump

Poland Indicates Willingness to Join US Military Mission to Protect Strait of Hormuz from Iran

Two More Women Sue Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Sex Abuse

Syrian Regime Claims Air Defenses Foiled Missile Strike

August 16, 2019 1:04 pm
0

Brother and Sister Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Terror Attack in West Bank

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli forces and members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work near the scene of a car-ramming attack near the settlement of Elazar. Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad

Two Jewish siblings were seriously wounded when a Palestinian rammed his car into them at a bus stop in the West Bank on Friday morning.

Dramatic video showed the car, driven an assailant later identified as Ala Harimi, speeding off the road and slamming into the brother and sister before turning over.

Harimi, who was shot and killed as he emerged from the overturned vehicle, had been imprisoned in Israel in 2014 and 2015 for “popular terrorism.”

The victims were identified as Nachum Navis and his sister, Noam, both of Elazar, a Jewish community in the West Bank.

After being treated at the scene, Nachum was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with “severe” injuries, while Noam was sent to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem with “moderate” injuries.

MDA paramedic Lior Levy said that when they arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female behind the bus stop.

“The boy was unconscious and had a head injury with general trauma and the young woman was partially conscious,” Levy said. He said that the MDA gave the pair “life-supporting treatment” at the scene.

The brother and sister were waiting to take a bus to join their parents on vacation.

Hamas praised the terror attack claiming “the growing rage of our people and the stabbing and car-ramming events are a response to the breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque. If such events continue in the West Bank there will be a flare-up in the region.”

Elazar is near Migdal Oz, where Yeshiva student Dvir Sorek was found stabbed to death last week in an apparent terror attack.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.