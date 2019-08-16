Friday, August 16th | 15 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Israel Scholars Counter Move by Major US Academic Association to Boycott Israel

Brother and Sister Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Terror Attack in West Bank

Las Vegas Jewish Community Breathes Sigh of Relief After Arrest of White Supremacist Planning Antisemitic Attack

Daughters of Two Prominent American Jewish Leaders Make ‘Aliyah’

60,000th New Immigrant to Israel on 60th Nefesh Charter Flight

Israeli-Based Company Wins 10-Year Contract with FAA

Seattle Police Investigate Racist Fliers on Synagogues, Timed to Tisha B’Av

Dermer: Denying Entry of Omar, Tlaib Into Israel Not Due to Pressure From Trump

Poland Indicates Willingness to Join US Military Mission to Protect Strait of Hormuz from Iran

Two More Women Sue Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Sex Abuse

August 16, 2019 11:31 am
0

Israeli-Based Company Wins 10-Year Contract with FAA

avatar by JNS.org

 

The main terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org– The software firm NICE, based in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ra’anana, has won a 10-year contract to enhance airline response and investigations by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company announced on Wednesday.

The $137 million deal will provide the FAA Air Traffic Organization with software systems to speed up incident response and improve visibility into incident data, including voice, radar, CCTV video and other data, at more than 770 sites across the country.

The company’s air-traffic solutions are already installed in hundreds of control centers and airports worldwide, according to NICE.

The technology helps record multimedia communications and other information from air traffic systems, enabling it to be quarantined as well as shared.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.