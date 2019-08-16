Friday, August 16th | 15 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brother and Sister Seriously Injured in Car-Ramming Terror Attack in West Bank

Las Vegas Jewish Community Breathes Sigh of Relief After Arrest of White Supremacist Planning Antisemitic Attack

Daughters of Two Prominent American Jewish Leaders Make ‘Aliyah’

60,000th New Immigrant to Israel on 60th Nefesh Charter Flight

Israeli-Based Company Wins 10-Year Contract with FAA

Seattle Police Investigate Racist Fliers on Synagogues, Timed to Tisha B’Av

Dermer: Denying Entry of Omar, Tlaib Into Israel Not Due to Pressure From Trump

Poland Indicates Willingness to Join US Military Mission to Protect Strait of Hormuz from Iran

Two More Women Sue Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Sex Abuse

Syrian Regime Claims Air Defenses Foiled Missile Strike

August 16, 2019 10:36 am
0

Poland Indicates Willingness to Join US Military Mission to Protect Strait of Hormuz from Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed.

Poland is considering supporting a US-led mission to protect the Strait of Hormuz — the strategically-vital sea passage in the Persian Gulf which transports 25 percent of global oil needs.

“From our point of view actions to stabilize this region would be justified,” a spokeswoman at Poland’s foreign ministry told Reuters in a statement.

“We have to wait to work out whether, and if so, in what form Poland could join such an initiative,” she added.

It’s unclear when Poland, which has sought to strengthen ties with the US since the Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015, will make a decision on the matter.

Related coverage

August 16, 2019 11:18 am
0

Seattle Police Investigate Racist Fliers on Synagogues, Timed to Tisha B’Av

  JNS.org - Police from Seattle’s bias crimes division are investigating after racist fliers were found outside at least two synagogues...

Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz first made the comments to German news agency dpa on Friday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated that Germany will not take part in a U.S.-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz and would instead prefer to form a European mission.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she believed the idea of a European naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz would be discussed again at informal meetings of European foreign and defense ministers in Finland later this month.

The US has pushed to secure the strait, which lies between Oman and Iran, as tensions haven risen between the Iranian regime, Britain and the United States in recent months.

Poland has in the past offered military support to US-led missions – its soldiers took part in missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.