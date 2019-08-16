Friday, August 16th | 15 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two More Women Sue Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Sex Abuse

Syrian Regime Claims Air Defenses Foiled Missile Strike

Citing ‘Racism’ and ‘Oppression,’ Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Spurns Israeli Offer to Visit Relatives in West Bank

The Washington Post Bars the Truth About Israel

Israel Should Have Ignored Trump’s Pressure on Omar and Tlaib

Rashida Tlaib Met With Another Terror Supporter

Tlaib and Omar Wanted to Spread Hate; Israel Was Right to Refuse Them

The Torah Shows Us That Yeshivas Should Embrace Educational Standards

What Did You Expect?

Israeli Policeman Wounded in Stabbing Attack in Old City of Jerusalem

August 16, 2019 10:21 am
0

Syrian Regime Claims Air Defenses Foiled Missile Strike

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A barrel bomb dropped from a helicopter explodes in Karsaa, Idlib Province, Syria, May 7, 2019, in this still image taken from a video. Photo: Arab24/ Reuters TV via Reuters.

Syrian air defenses identified a missile that was fired toward the city of Masyaf near Hama late on Thursday and destroyed it before it hit its target, a Syrian military source claimed.

The missile was fired from the direction of northern Lebanon, the military source added in a statement distributed on a messaging app.

State television had previously reported the sound of a massive blast near Masyaf in Hama province although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

A spokeswoman for Israel’s military declined to comment on the strike, but Israel has acknowledged repeatedly striking targets inside Syria in recent years. Some attacks Damascus has attributed to Israel have been made from Lebanese airspace.

Israel wants to stop military build-up in Syria by its arch regional foe Iran and Tehran’s close military ally the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which are both fighting on President Bashar al-Assad’s side in Syria‘s eight-year civil war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.