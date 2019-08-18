Rep. Rashida Tlaib Pushes Boycott of Bill Maher Show After Host Calls BDS a ‘Bulls**t Purity Test’

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib encouraged followers to boycott comedian and commentator Bill Maher after the late-night host blasted the anti-Israel BDS movement on his show Friday night, calling it a “bulls**t purity test” and wondering why the movement’s opposition to Israel’s existence “never gets presented in the American media.”

“Maybe folks should boycott his show,” raged Tlaib on Twitter. “I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. ”

Tlaib, who was recently banned from entering Israel due to her public support for BDS, claimed further, “This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

In Maher’s comments, which went viral on social media, the comedian described BDS as “a bulls**t purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think, that the Jews in Israel are mostly white, the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong,” he continued. “As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied. Forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

“Let me read Omar Barghouti, one of the co-founders of the movement,” Maher went on. “His quote: ‘No rational Palestinian … would ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine.’ So that’s where that comes from, this movement, someone who doesn’t even want a Jewish state at all.”

“Somehow this side never gets presented in the American media,” he observed. “I think it’s very odd.”

Tlaib herself has publicly stated that Israel should not exist and favors a “one-state solution” in which Israel would be replaced by an Arab-majority state.

Watch Maher’s comments on his show “Real Time” in the video below: