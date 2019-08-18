Monday, August 19th | 18 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Syrian Refugee Mother Thanks Israeli Doctors After They Save Young Child With Heart Defect

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Pushes Boycott of Bill Maher Show After Host Calls BDS a ‘Bulls**t Purity Test’

Following Border Violence, Israel’s Netanyahu Threatens Major Military Operation in Gaza

Israeli Cannabis Outfit Cannbit Launches Cancer Study

Living With Neo-Nazis: Seven Years in the Belly of the Beast

Car Bomb Hits Security Force in Northeastern Syria, at Least One Killed

Exclusive: Shared Afghanistan Interests Create Opening for US-Iran Back Channel

Israeli Military Fires on Infiltrators on Gaza Border

US and UK Presence in Gulf Brings Insecurity: Iran Revolutionary Guards Navy Chief

Grace 1 Tanker Raises Iranian Flag, Changes Name to ‘Adrian Darya-1’

August 18, 2019 7:25 pm
0

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Pushes Boycott of Bill Maher Show After Host Calls BDS a ‘Bulls**t Purity Test’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

HBO host Bill Maher. Photo: Screenshot.

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib encouraged followers to boycott comedian and commentator Bill Maher after the late-night host blasted the anti-Israel BDS movement on his show Friday night, calling it a “bulls**t purity test” and wondering why the movement’s opposition to Israel’s existence “never gets presented in the American media.”

“Maybe folks should boycott his show,” raged Tlaib on Twitter. “I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. ”

Tlaib, who was recently banned from entering Israel due to her public support for BDS, claimed further, “This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

In Maher’s comments, which went viral on social media, the comedian described BDS as “a bulls**t purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think, that the Jews in Israel are mostly white, the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong,” he continued. “As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied. Forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

“Let me read Omar Barghouti, one of the co-founders of the movement,” Maher went on. “His quote: ‘No rational Palestinian … would ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine.’ So that’s where that comes from, this movement, someone who doesn’t even want a Jewish state at all.”

“Somehow this side never gets presented in the American media,” he observed. “I think it’s very odd.”

Tlaib herself has publicly stated that Israel should not exist and favors a “one-state solution” in which Israel would be replaced by an Arab-majority state.

Watch Maher’s comments on his show “Real Time” in the video below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.