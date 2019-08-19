Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Making Threatening Calls to Maryland Synagogue

JNS.org – The US Attorney for the District of Maryland announced on Thursday that a federal grand jury had indicted a 64-year-old man for making calls threatening members of a synagogue in Owings Mills, Md.

According to a press release announcing the Aug. 15 indictment, Stephen Lyle Orback made “multiple” phone calls to an employee of the synagogue on May 12 and 13 of this year, “threatening to kill many members of that Jewish congregation.”

The US Attorney’s Office says that “if convicted, Orback faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.”

He is currently being detained in Colorado on “unrelated state charges.”