Israel Spent More on Health in 2018, Still Below OECD Average

CTech – The Israeli national expenditure on health for 2018 was NIS 101.2 billion, or 7.6 percent of Israel’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to a report published Sunday by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics. The sum represents a 4.3 percent increase from 2017, but still places Israel under the OECD average, which stood at 8.8 percent for 2018, and much lower than the US 2018 expenditure, which was 16.9 percent. Turkey and Luxembourg had the lowest national expenditure in terms of percentage of GDP, five percent and four percent, respectively.

In terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), the Israeli expenditure per person in 2018 was $2,953, lower than most OECD countries. The US expenditure was the highest at $10,586. It is important to note that PPP does not take into consideration factors such as the population’s age composition and the country’s employment market.

Israel’s national expenditure on health has been relatively stable over the past two decades, remaining in the range of 6.9 percent-7.4 percent in 2000-2018. In comparison, the OECD average saw greater changes during the same period, with a range of 7.2 percent-8.8 percent.

Of the 2018 expenditure for Israel, the government budget accounted for 40 percent, and 24 percent was funded by the national health tax. The overall government funding component, 64 percent, is under the OECD average of 74 percent. Another 21 percent came from direct household payments for medical services and pharmaceuticals, while another 13 percent was payment for private medical services such as private insurance. Overall, Israelis chose to pay 10.3 percent more for private medical insurance in 2018.