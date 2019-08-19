Monday, August 19th | 18 Av 5779

August 19, 2019 8:58 am
Israeli Defense Contractor IAI to Open a Dedicated Facility for Ground Warfare in Beer Sheva

The experimental Carmel tank, an autonomous armored vehicle. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defense.

CTech – Israeli government-owned defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is set to establish an innovative new manufacturing facility dedicated to ground warfare technologies in the southern Israeli city Beersheva, the company announced Thursday.

As part of the initiative, IAI will pivot its existing facility in Beersheva, currently manufacturing combat ships and patrol vehicles, into manufacturing autonomous robotic systems, terrestrial radar systems such as Drone Guard, and other advanced ground warfare technologies, IAI said in a statement. IAI is set to invest tens of millions of shekels to build the necessary technological infrastructure and research and development facilities.

Government-owned IAI is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company. It develops and markets defense systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber, and homeland security.

