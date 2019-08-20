‘A Checkpoint Would Have Saved My Daughter:’ Mother of US Terror Victim Pushes Back Against Rep. Rashida Tlaib Comments

The mother of a US citizen murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack slammed Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday for her comments on Israeli security checkpoints, saying, “checkpoints prevent terrorism — save lives.”

Frimet Roth, whose 15-year-old daughter Malki was killed in a Jerusalem terror attack in 2001, cited Tlaib’s statement on checkpoints at a press conference following Israel’s decision to bar her from entering the country.

A teary-eyed Tlaib recounted, “As a young girl, visiting Palestine to see my grandparents and extended family, I watched as my mother had to go through dehumanizing checkpoints — even though she was a United States citizen and proud American.”

Roth tweeted in response, “Rep Tlaib cried about her mother being ‘dehumanized’ at Israeli checkpoints. My child Malki, a US citizen murdered at 15, would be here today had a checkpoint stopped her murderer and a 10 kg bomb from entering Jerusalem.”

“Remind Tlaib: Checkpoints prevent terrorism — save lives,” Roth wrote.