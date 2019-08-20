Tuesday, August 20th | 19 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump: US Jews Who Vote for Democrats Guilty of ‘Total Lack of Knowledge or Great Disloyalty’

Chelsea FC Women’s Team Enjoys 3-1 Victory Over Israel Women During Pre-Season Tour

‘A Checkpoint Would Have Saved My Daughter:’ Mother of US Terror Victim Pushes Back Against Rep. Rashida Tlaib Comments

Italy’s PM Quits With Scathing Attack on Former Coalition Partner

Base Used by Iran-Allied Iraqi Militias North of Baghdad Targeted by Air Strike

Seventeen-Year-Old Palestinian Indicted for Trying to Lynch Jewish Man in Eastern Jerusalem

Head of German Jewish Council Says Extreme Right Poses ‘Greatest Danger’ to Community

London Mayor Calls for City Council to Adopt Plans to Build Holocaust Memorial

Jordan Calls for Removal of Israeli Ambassador, Considers Review of Peace Treaty

New HBO Series ‘Our Boys’ Stirs Painful Memories in Jerusalem

August 20, 2019 3:06 pm
0

‘A Checkpoint Would Have Saved My Daughter:’ Mother of US Terror Victim Pushes Back Against Rep. Rashida Tlaib Comments

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks at a rally calling on Congress to censure President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: Reuters/Aaron P. Bernstein.

The mother of a US citizen murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack slammed Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday for her comments on Israeli security checkpoints, saying, “checkpoints prevent terrorism — save lives.”

Frimet Roth, whose 15-year-old daughter Malki was killed in a Jerusalem terror attack in 2001, cited Tlaib’s statement on checkpoints at a press conference following Israel’s decision to bar her from entering the country.

A teary-eyed Tlaib recounted, “As a young girl, visiting Palestine to see my grandparents and extended family, I watched as my mother had to go through dehumanizing checkpoints — even though she was a United States citizen and proud American.”

Roth tweeted in response, “Rep Tlaib cried about her mother being ‘dehumanized’ at Israeli checkpoints. My child Malki, a US citizen murdered at 15, would be here today had a checkpoint stopped her murderer and a 10 kg bomb from entering Jerusalem.”

“Remind Tlaib: Checkpoints prevent terrorism — save lives,” Roth wrote.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.