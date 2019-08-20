Base Used by Iran-Allied Iraqi Militias North of Baghdad Targeted by Air Strike

A large explosion ripped through a military base in Iraq affiliated with an Iran-backed militia, according to reports on Tuesday.

Sky News Arabic and Iraqi news networks reported the incident, said the Israeli news site Mako, stating that the explosion was heard late Tuesday at the Balad air base, located in the Saladin district north of Baghdad.

The base was reportedly used by an Iraqi militia loyal to the Iranian regime. The cause of the explosion and whether there were casualties remain unclear. Certain reports indicate that the explosion was the result of an air strike, while others say a drone attack. There was no information as to possible responsibility.

Last week, an Iran-linked missile depot was destroyed by an air strike in southern Baghdad. It was widely suggested that Israel was behind the strike, though it did not claim responsibility.

Asked about the explosion on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Iran has no immunity, anywhere.”

“We will act — and currently are acting — against them, wherever it is necessary,” Netanyahu added.