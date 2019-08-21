Wednesday, August 21st | 20 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

US and Israel Sign Agreement to Cooperate on International Development Efforts

Israeli Expert: Destruction of Iran-Connected Sites in Iraq ‘No Coincidence’

Tens of Thousands Flee Russia-Led Attack on Syrian Opposition Enclave

Israeli Delegation Visits Chad to Discuss Agricultural, Economic and Technological Ties

New RJC Political Director Eyes Shifting Trends, Saying Republicans Could Gain Jewish Votes

‘The Eyes of the Country’: IDF’s Maritime Command Center Protects Israel From Seaborne Threats

Replicating Hamas Terror, Hezbollah Launches Arson Attack in Israel’s North

Israel, South Korea Finalize Free Trade Deal After Three Years of Talks

Jewish Group Asks Ukrainian President to Help Build Large Synagogue in Uman

August 21, 2019 10:22 am
0

Amazon Tests Water in Israel With Website to Attract Local Sellers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Amazon is seen at a new Amazon warehouse on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, July 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Jasso / File.

E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday launched a Hebrew-language website to recruit local Israeli companies to sell their products via Amazon.com, the latest step toward launching a local business in the country.

Sites such as Amazon have become increasingly popular in Israel where the cost of living is high, but locals currently have to order from the company’s international sites, for example in the United States, Britain and Germany.

There has been widespread speculation in Israel’s media that Amazon plans to open a local fulfillment center.

Amazon started reaching out to Israeli businesses in May, inviting them to join its local delivery program, which allows firms to use an Amazon.com seller account to fulfill orders to customers in Israel and abroad using local inventory.

Related coverage

August 21, 2019 3:18 pm
0

Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

In what appeared to be a bizarre attempted terror attack, a Palestinian man attempted to strangle an employee of the...

Amazon did not say how many Israeli retailers had registered and declined to say when it was planning to fully launch a local business, saying only that it would be “soon.”

Shares in Israel‘s shopping malls were down as much as 1% in Tel Aviv on Wednesday after Amazon’s announcement.

The new web site includes interviews with chief executives of Israeli firms already selling on Amazon explaining how the platform transformed their businesses and gave them access to new markets.

Amazon said it was working with Israeli retailers on how to sell globally as well as locally.

“We hope that through this program, we will be able to provide our customers in Israel with even more local products to choose from, with quicker delivery speeds,” Amazon said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Orders via international websites below $75 are exempt from value-added taxes in Israel, while orders up to $500 are free from customs duties.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.