Another Gaza Rocket Fired at Israel’s South, No Injuries Reported
by Algemeiner Staff
A rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Wednesday.
The Israeli news site Mako reported that warning sirens were triggered in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, close to the Gaza border.
The IDF said that one rocket was identified and hit an open field. No injuries were reported.
Residents of the area said they heard explosions.
Related coverage
August 21, 2019 3:18 pm
0
The latest incident came as part of an ongoing trickle of rocket fire from Gaza.
Last Saturday, two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.