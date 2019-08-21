Another Gaza Rocket Fired at Israel’s South, No Injuries Reported

A rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Wednesday.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that warning sirens were triggered in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, close to the Gaza border.

The IDF said that one rocket was identified and hit an open field. No injuries were reported.

Residents of the area said they heard explosions.

Related coverage Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing In what appeared to be a bizarre attempted terror attack, a Palestinian man attempted to strangle an employee of the...

The latest incident came as part of an ongoing trickle of rocket fire from Gaza.

Last Saturday, two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.