August 21, 2019 4:06 pm
Another Gaza Rocket Fired at Israel’s South, No Injuries Reported

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Iron Dome battery fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Aug. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

A rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Wednesday.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that warning sirens were triggered in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, close to the Gaza border.

The IDF said that one rocket was identified and hit an open field. No injuries were reported.

Residents of the area said they heard explosions.

August 21, 2019 3:18 pm
Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

The latest incident came as part of an ongoing trickle of rocket fire from Gaza.

Last Saturday, two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

