August 21, 2019 10:30 am
Intel Announces First AI Chip Developed in Israel

avatar by CTech Staff

Intel Shooting Star Quadcopters. Photo: courtesy of Intel.

CTech – Intel unveiled an inference tasks chip for large computing centers on Tuesday at the Hot Chips 2019 conference in Silicon Valley. Called Nervana NNP-I, the chip is the first artificial intelligence product developed at Intel’s development center in Haifa in northern Israel. Facebook has already began using the product, according to Intel’s statement.

Intel said that its new chip is designed to handle large workloads at low power, processing as many as 3,600 images per second at 10 Watt. The new chip will compliment Intel’s Xeon processors used by large enterprises.

In its statement, Intel mentioned its recent investments in Israeli AI companies Habana Labs and NeuroBlade in connection with the new tool.

