Friday, August 23rd | 22 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brandeis Investigates Images of Professors, Students on Antisemitic Website

38 Victims of Alleged Sexual Abuse at NYC Jewish High School File Revived Lawsuit

Bill Maher Calls BS on BDS

U.S. Will Aggressively Enforce Sanctions Over Iran Tanker: State Department Official

Syrian Army Captures Hama Rebel Pocket in Northwest: State Media

Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Calming Feeling’

Britain Unlikely to Change Iran Stance at G7 Despite Trump Meeting

Shabbat: God’s Opportunity for Us to Reflect

Kremlin: Putin Held Security Council Meeting to Discuss US Missile Test

Israeli Teenage Girl Killed in Bombing at West Bank Spring

August 23, 2019 11:02 am
0

U.S. Will Aggressively Enforce Sanctions Over Iran Tanker: State Department Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1. Photo: Reuters / Jon Nazca.

The United States will aggressively enforce its sanctions to prevent the private sector from assisting an Iranian oil tanker that is traveling through the Mediterranean and that Washington wants seized, a State Department official said on Thursday.

“The shipping sector is on notice that we will aggressively enforce US sanctions,” the official told Reuters days after warning countries not to allow the tanker to dock.

Ship tracking data has shown the ship, Adrian Darya, formerly called Grace 1, last heading toward Greece, although Greece’s prime minister said it was not heading to his country.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that the United States would act against anyone who directly or indirectly helped the tanker.

Related coverage

August 23, 2019 11:31 am
0

Brandeis Investigates Images of Professors, Students on Antisemitic Website

  JNS.org - Brandeis University in Waltham. Mass., has been investigating images from the school’s website being featured on an antisemitic...

“All parties in the shipping sector should conduct appropriate due diligence to ensure that they are not doing business with nor facilitating business for, directly or indirectly, sanctioned parties or with sanctioned cargo,” the official warned.

The ship was released from detention off Gibraltar after a five-week standoff over whether it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

Soon after the detention order was lifted, a US federal court ordered the seizure of the vessel on different grounds, but that petition was rejected by Gibraltar.

Tehran said any US move to seize the vessel again would have “heavy consequences.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.