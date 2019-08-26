Monday, August 26th | 25 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Israel Rate Move This Week, but Cuts Possible Later in 2019: Reuters Poll

US to Seek Death Penalty for Accused Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

World Must ‘Act Immediately’ to Stop Iranian Attacks Against Israel, Netanyahu Says

‘I’m Sure It Wasn’t Cristina’: Argentine Presidential Election Frontrunner Makes Bold Claim Over Murder of AMIA Prosecutor Alberto Nisman

Connecticut Synagogue Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

Would An Arab Party Alliance With Blue and White Topple or Boost Netanyahu?

Israel’s Campaign to Disrupt the Iranian War Machine in Syria Continues

Sen. Rick Scott Prays for Venezuela at Western Wall

Poll: Only 61% of Israelis Plan to Vote in September

Residents of Southern Israel Express Trauma, Rage and Despair After Gaza Rocket Attack That Disrupted Sderot Music Festival

August 26, 2019 12:48 pm
0

Israeli Actions in Lebanon a ‘Declaration of War,’ President Aoun Says

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The Israel-Lebanon border near Metula, Nov. 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ali Hashisho.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday called recent Israeli actions in his country’s territory “a declaration of war.”

On Sunday, a drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut.

Hezbollah claimed the drone was Israeli, though this has not been confirmed.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that Aoun, seen as an ally of Iran-backed Hezbollah, met with the UN representative in Lebanon and called the drone incident an “Israeli attack” and a “declaration of war.”

Related coverage

August 26, 2019 1:14 pm
0

Iraq Shi’ite Militia Blame Israel for Deadly Air Raid Near Syria Border

Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitary groups blamed Israel on Sunday for raids by unmanned aircraft which they said killed at least one...

Another strike in Lebanon took place early Monday morning, targeting the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Israel refused to comment on whether it was responsible for the incident, which reportedly involved the use of drones.

The PFLP-GC, however, blamed Israel for the attack, saying, “The new aggression is within the framework of the escalating Zionist strike against the axis of resistance and forces led by Syria, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front.”

The occurrence came after a violent two days to Israel’s north, which also included an IDF strike in Syria that thwarted a Hezbollah-Iran attempt to target northern Israel with explosive drones.

Walla reported that, in the wake of the attacks, the IDF has sent reinforcements to the northern border in case of retaliatory attacks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.