New York Times Editor Apologizes for Antisemitic Tweets Back in 2010

JNS.org – A New York Times editor apologized on Thursday for prior antisemitic tweets, following a report earlier in the day from Breitbart.

“I have deleted tweets from a decade ago that are offensive. I am deeply sorry,” posted politics editor Tom Wright-Piersanti on his Twitter page, which is currently private.

He reportedly tweeted in 2010, “I was going to say ‘Crappy Jew Year,’ but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So… HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews.”

The previous year, in response to a picture of a vehicle with a Hanukkah menorah attached to a roof, commonly seen during holiday time, he tweeted, “Who called the Jew-police?”

The Zionist Organization of America has called for Wright-Piersanti’s termination and for the outlet “to conduct an internal editorial review of every piece of content that Wright-Piersanti has been involved in publishing during his five plus years with the Times, for antisemitic bias, and to take all necessary corrective actions regarding that content.”