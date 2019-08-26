Monday, August 26th | 26 Av 5779

August 26, 2019 3:46 pm
0

World Must ‘Act Immediately’ to Stop Iranian Attacks Against Israel, Netanyahu Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, July 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

The world must take action to stop Iranian aggression against Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, against a backdrop of recent security incidents in the Middle East that have raised regional tensions.

“Iran is operating on a broad front to carry out murderous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel,” Netanyahu stated. “Israel will continue to defend its security however that may be necessary.”

“I call on the international community to act immediately so that Iran halts these attacks,” he added.

IAF air strikes in Syria on Saturday night thwarted what Jerusalem said was an Iranian plot to strike sites in northern Israeli with explosive-laden drones.

Last Thursday, Netanyahu hinted of possible Israeli involvement in the recent destruction of Iran-linked weapons depots in Iraq.

And most recently, early Monday morning, the Israeli military reportedly hit targets in Lebanon tied to an Iran-backed Palestinian terror group, the PFLP-GC.

Netanyahu spoke with US Vice President Mike Pence by telephone on Monday. Later, Pence tweeted, “The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself from imminent threats. Under President  @realDonaldTrump, America will always stand with Israel!”

