Amazon Stops Selling Clothing Line With Photo of Holocaust Victim Being Executed

August 27, 2019 11:21 am
Amazon Go store. Photo: SounderBruce/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Amazon in the United Kingdom has stopped selling a line of clothing with a photograph of a Holocaust victim being executed.

The image, known as “The last Jew in Vinnitsa,” shows a Jewish man in the Ukrainian town about to be shot dead by the Einsatzgruppen, or “killing squad,” as he kneels alongside a mass grave consisting of dead bodies, with a group of Nazis watching. The photo dates between mid-1941 and 1943.

Following Israel’s Channel 12 news contacting Amazon UK, the online retailer took down the line of T-shirts, tank tops and hoodies that featured the photo.

The description of the clothing from the retailer, “Harma Art,” is “Choose from our great collection of authentic designs and stand out from the crowd!”

The Amazon store in the United States does not feature the clothing line.

