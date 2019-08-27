Tuesday, August 27th | 26 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Said to Be Planning ‘Calculated Strike’ Against Israel After Beirut Drone Incident

New Poll: Palestinians Want All of Jerusalem, Prisoners Not as High a Priority as Widely Thought

Ahead of Meeting, Turkey Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

US State Department Removes ‘Palestinian Territories’ Listing From Website

Bahraini Foreign Minister Appears to Back Israeli Strikes on Iranian Targets

Netanyahu Approves 300 New Housing Units in West Bank After Murder of Teen

Major Row Between French Jews and Leading Masonic Order Averted After Resolution Blaming Rising Antisemitism on Israel Is Withdrawn

Amazon Stops Selling Clothing Line With Photo of Holocaust Victim Being Executed

Israel Said to Relay Message of De-Escalation to Lebanon Via US

In Israel, Tech Companies Take a Greater Piece of the Workforce Pie

August 27, 2019 10:26 am
0

British Teen Denies Faking Cyprus Gang Rape Accusation Against Israelis, Trial October 2

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A British tourist covers her face as she is escorted to a police car outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, July 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Yiannis Kourtoglout.

A British teenager who accused a group of Israeli youths of gang-raping her in Cyprus pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of making up the accusation.

The 19-year-old was arrested after police said she withdrew an accusation that 12 Israeli teenagers raped her in a hotel room in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in mid-July.

Her lawyers have told reporters she says she withdrew her accusation under duress.

A court in the town of Paralimni ordered her released on bail before the trial which is due to start on Oct. 2. She has spent a month in custody.

Related coverage

August 27, 2019 12:08 pm
0

Ahead of Meeting, Turkey Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will seek steps from Russia's Vladimir Putin to safeguard Turkish troops in the face of an...

The charge the teenager faces, of public mischief, carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail or a fine.

The Israelis, who were on holiday in Cyprus, were detained and later released without charge. They had denied any allegation of assault and have since returned to Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.