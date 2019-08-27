Tuesday, August 27th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Dead in Gaza Motorcycle Explosion, Officials Say

Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Seeks Donations as Funding Slips

Elderly Jewish Man Assaulted With Brick During Morning Walk in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights Recovering From Injuries

IDF Identifies Iranian General Responsible for Attempted Drone Attack From Syria

Four Mortars Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza, as Border Tensions Simmer

Hezbollah Said to Be Planning ‘Calculated Strike’ Against Israel After Beirut Drone Incident

New Poll: Palestinians Want All of Jerusalem, Prisoners Not as High a Priority as Widely Thought

Ahead of Meeting, Turkey Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

US State Department Removes ‘Palestinian Territories’ Listing From Website

August 27, 2019 3:16 pm
0

Four Mortars Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza, as Border Tensions Simmer

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Israel-Gaza Strip border. Photo: Mary Madigan via Wikimedia Commons.

Four mortar shells were fired toward Israel’s south from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Tuesday as tensions continued to simmer on both the Jewish state’s southern and northern borders.

Three of the mortars landed within Gaza itself, while the fourth fell in an open area inside Israel, causing no injuries, Channel 13 reported

In response, an IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas position in northern Gaza.

The mortar fire came as Israel was braced for possible retaliation from Hezbollah in the north after the IDF destroyed a drone squad in southern Syria on Saturday night, thwarting an Iran-sponsored terror attack.

On Sunday night, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired rockets at southern Israel, disrupting an open-air music festival in the city of Sderot.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.