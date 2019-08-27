Four Mortars Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza, as Border Tensions Simmer

Four mortar shells were fired toward Israel’s south from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Tuesday as tensions continued to simmer on both the Jewish state’s southern and northern borders.

Three of the mortars landed within Gaza itself, while the fourth fell in an open area inside Israel, causing no injuries, Channel 13 reported

In response, an IDF aircraft attacked a Hamas position in northern Gaza.

The mortar fire came as Israel was braced for possible retaliation from Hezbollah in the north after the IDF destroyed a drone squad in southern Syria on Saturday night, thwarting an Iran-sponsored terror attack.

On Sunday night, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired rockets at southern Israel, disrupting an open-air music festival in the city of Sderot.