August 27, 2019 11:38 am
Netanyahu Approves 300 New Housing Units in West Bank After Murder of Teen

avatar by JNS.org

 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem May 5, 2019. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the building of 300 new housing units in the Jewish community of Dolev in Samaria following the terror attack that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb.

“We will deepen our roots and strike our enemies,” he said. “We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements.”

In an official statement to the press, the prime minister ordered the approval of building 300 new housing units in a new neighborhood in Dolev.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Shin Bet security service threw cold water on reports on Monday that security forces had arrested the Palestinian perpetrators of the murder.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh had praised the attack as “proof of the vitality and bravery of the Palestinian people, and of the fact that it will not surrender to the crimes and terrorism of the occupation.”

