Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House Official: Trump Peace Plan Won’t Be Unveiled Before Israel’s Elections Next Month

Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki Wins Gold Medal at World Championship in Tokyo

Hamas Says Gaza Blasts That Killed Three Policemen Were Suicide Bombings

Warplanes Strike Near Turkish Military Post in Northwest Syria: Monitor, Security Source

Alabama Republicans Seek to Expel Rep. Ilhan Omar From Congress

Resolution to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions on Docket for Annual Poli-Sci Conference

US Sanctions Networks It Says Are Connected to Iran’s Government, Military

Danon Demands UN Recognize Syria’s Culpability for Iranian Actions on Its Soil

Father of Murdered Israeli Teen to be Discharged From Hospital

When Jews Kept Quiet

August 28, 2019 11:03 am
0

Danon Demands UN Recognize Syria’s Culpability for Iranian Actions on Its Soil

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon shows a map marking some of the routes used by Iran to arm the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, at the UN headquarters in New York on July 23, 2019. Photo: Israeli Mission to the United Nations.

JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to the UN Security Council against Iran’s ongoing activities on Syrian soil for the purpose of perpetrating terrorist attacks against Israel.

The complaint comes on the heels of Iran’s recent attempt to carry out a drone strike against Israel from Syrian territory, spearheaded by the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Iranian entrenchment and terrorist efforts on Syrian soil are intended to escalate the security situation in the region, under the direction of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani,” said the letter.

“The Syrian regime knowingly permits Iran and its proxies to use its territory for the purpose of terrorist activity against the State of Israel and the Security Council must recognize Syria’s responsibility for these terrorist attacks,” it continued.

Related coverage

August 28, 2019 11:22 am
0

Alabama Republicans Seek to Expel Rep. Ilhan Omar From Congress

JNS.org - Alabama Republicans are urging lawmakers to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from Congress for “engaging in rhetoric that...

Danon also asked the Security Council to work towards securing a full withdrawal of Iranian military forces in Syria.

“Iran continues to threaten global security in general and the Middle East in particular by systematically violating UN Resolutions,” wrote Danon, specifically citing the Islamic Republic’s contraventions of Security Council resolutions 2231, 2216, 1701, 1559 and 1540.

“The international community needs to make it very clear to Iran that it will no longer tolerate its regional subversion and terrorist funding activities,” concluded Danon.

On Saturday night, Israeli aircraft struck Iranian forces near Damascus that had been planning to launch “killer drones” at targets in Israel.

“The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shi’ite militias that had been preparing advance attacks targeting sites in Israel from within Syria,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.