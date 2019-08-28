Netanyahu Extends Term of Israeli UN Ambassador Danon to End of 2019

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to extend the term of Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon until the end of the year, Israeli media sources reported on Tuesday. Danon has held the position since October of 2015.

The post was offered recently to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and former Education Minister Naftali Bennett, but both rejected the offer.

It is believed in Israeli political circles that Erdan may intend to run for the leadership of the Likud Party should Netanyahu fail to form a government after Israel’s Sept. 17 elections, according to a report in Arutz Sheva.

Netanyahu may now offer the position to Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, according to the report.