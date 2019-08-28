Wednesday, August 28th | 27 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drones Near Border

Video Shows Hezbollah Members Attacking UN Vehicles in South Lebanon

Ex-ADL Chief Defends Bret Stephens in Bedbug Brouhaha

White House Official: Trump Peace Plan Won’t Be Unveiled Before Israel’s Elections Next Month

Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki Wins Gold Medal at World Championship in Tokyo

Hamas Says Gaza Blasts That Killed Three Policemen Were Suicide Bombings

Warplanes Strike Near Turkish Military Post in Northwest Syria: Monitor, Security Source

Alabama Republicans Seek to Expel Rep. Ilhan Omar From Congress

Resolution to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions on Docket for Annual Poli-Sci Conference

US Sanctions Networks It Says Are Connected to Iran’s Government, Military

August 28, 2019 12:14 pm
0

Warplanes Strike Near Turkish Military Post in Northwest Syria: Monitor, Security Source

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Plumes of smoke rise from a location, said to be Khan al Subul, Idlib province, Syria, targeted in a strike in this still image taken from a video uploaded on May 28, 2019. Photo: White Helmets via Reuters.

Air strikes hit near a Turkish military position on Wednesday in northwest Syria, where the Russian-backed army has waged a fierce offensive against rebels, a monitor and local activists said.

A senior Turkish security source told Reuters there were heavy clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel fighters about 500 meters from the Turkish observation post.

“However, the conflict is taking place very close by and it is violent. Syrian forces bombed rebel positions,” the source said.

It was not immediately clear whether the Turkish position was the target, but the source said Turkish soldiers were not affected.

Related coverage

August 28, 2019 4:02 pm
0

Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drones Near Border

The Lebanese army opened fire at two of three Israeli drones that breached Lebanese airspace on Wednesday evening in the south...

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey had agreed steps to tackle militants in northwest Syria and “normalize” the situation there.

Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Moscow after Syrian army troops encircled another Turkish military post in the town of Morek in earlier this month.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russian air power, has gained ground from insurgents this month in the northwest, the country’s last big insurgent stronghold.

Talks between Moscow, Assad’s key ally, and Ankara, which backs some rebel factions, have not managed to end fighting in Idlib.

Turkey set up 12 observation posts in the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest under a deal with Moscow and Tehran two years ago.

Local activists who track warplanes in opposition territory said air strikes pounded positions around the Turkish post in Sher Maghar village at the edge of Hama and Idlib province.

Photos they shared showed large clouds of gray smoke rising from the rural area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitoring group, said heavy air strikes also hit other villages and towns in Idlib.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.