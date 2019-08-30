Automotive Cybersecurity Company Argus to Test Safety of El Al’s New Dreamliner Plane

CTech – Israel-headquartered automotive cybersecurity company Argus Cyber Security Ltd. will evaluate the cybersecurity risks of Israeli national carrier El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.’s new aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

In a recent interview, Argus CEO Ofer Ben-Noon said that Argus’ newly established aviation cyber division had secured the project after winning a tender issued by Israel’s National Cyber Directorate.

Founded in 2013, Argus develops software that detects and prevents digital interferences with critical vehicle systems by monitoring in-car communications. The company was acquired in 2017 by German car parts manufacturer Continental AG for $450 million.

“Three years ago we were looking for the next step after automotive,” Ben-Noon said. According to him, the traditional approach of many aviation companies was to conceal information about their avionics systems, thinking that this will prevent hackers from figuring out ways to attack. “But the information circulates and these systems have become more open to external communication,” Ben-Noon said.

There is a synergy between the cybersecurity needs of vehicles and planes, Ben-Noon said. “We took what we could from automotive, but the application is different. Our focus is a scenario in which someone could ground a plane or even perform a takeover,” he said. “Consider a situation in which all the oxygen masks drop mid-flight or an unauthorized video suddenly plays on each entertainment system. Chaos could ensue.”