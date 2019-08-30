Backstreet Boy AJ Is 6.8 Percent Ashkenazi Jewish, Says Israeli DNA Tester MyHeritage

CTech – There’s a new nice Jewish (backstreet) boy in town.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ (Alexander James) McLean is 6.8 percent Ashkenazi Jewish, Israel-based genealogy company MyHeritage Ltd. announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with the 1990s boy band as part of the band’s ongoing international tour titled DNA.

As part of the partnership, all five members of the band took MyHeritage’s DNA test and revealed their results in a video.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Or Yehuda, MyHeritage launched a genetic testing service that provides both DNA matching and ancestry and ethnicity estimates in 2016.