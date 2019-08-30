Friday, August 30th | 29 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Puncturing the Lie of Palestinian Identity

The Tlaib-Omar Show Was a BDS Masterstroke

Automotive Cybersecurity Company Argus to Test Safety of El Al’s New Dreamliner Plane

Backstreet Boy AJ Is 6.8 Percent Ashkenazi Jewish, Says Israeli DNA Tester MyHeritage

Pompeo: ‘Jerusalem, Israel’ on US Passports is ‘Actively Being Looked At’

Iranian Satellite Launch Fails Due to Technical Issues: Official

Pompeo to JNS: America is Forcing Iranian Regime to ‘Behave Like a Normal Country’

Syria, Russia Step Up Assault on Rebel Stronghold: Opposition, Residents

The Torah Teaches That ‘Sight’ Is Unreliable

As Orthodox Jewish Community in Lakewood Grows, Tensions Spill Into Neighboring Towns

August 30, 2019 10:09 am
0

CAIR to Help US Census Bureau Incorporate Muslim Participation in 2020 Census

avatar by JNS.org

Partial view of the headquarters building of the US Census Bureau in Suitland, Md. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced on Wednesday that it will formally partner with the US Census Bureau to promote American Muslim participation in the 2020 Census.

“CAIR is proud to partner with the US Census Bureau to ensure American Muslims are fairly and accurately counted in the 2020 Census,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “Full participation in the census ensures that American Muslims will be better represented in Congress, and that their communities receive an equal share in state and federal programs.”

CAIR and its national network of chapters will work with the bureau and local Islamic centers to ensure community-wide awareness of the 2020 Census and gather a more accurate count of the diverse racial, ethnic and ancestry features that make up the American Muslim community.

However, according to The Investigative Project on Terrorism, which first reported on the partnership, CAIR will “promote participation in the census and advise people how to avoid scams.”

Related coverage

August 30, 2019 10:49 am
0

Pompeo: ‘Jerusalem, Israel’ on US Passports is ‘Actively Being Looked At’

JNS.org - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Trump administration is considering allowing US citizens...

The US census is conducted once every decade and counts every person inside the United States. It is used for purposes such as determining the number of representatives each state has in the 435-member US House of Representatives, as well as how much federal funding should be allocated to states and localities for infrastructure and other needs.

CAIR, however, is no stranger to controversy, including being an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror case that proved connections to the terrorist group Hamas and other radical Islamic entities.

“CAIR has a long history of being a vicious antisemitic Israel-hating group. They irrationally condemn the Jewish state, but never condemn the murderous actions of Hamas or Syria, or the Palestinian dictator and terrorist Abbas,” Zionist Organization of America National President Mort Klein previously told JNS. “By calling for the genocide of Israel, they join the moral horrors of the Nazis and Stalin, without their power, thank G-d.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.