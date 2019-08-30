Friday, August 30th | 29 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In First, UN Anti-Racism Committee Slams Palestinians Over Antisemitic School Textbooks

US Announces Sanctions on Four ‘Critical Intermediaries’ Between Iranian Regime and Hamas

In Tweet, Trump Says US Not Involved in Iran Satellite Launch Failure, Wishes Tehran Regime ‘Good Luck’ in Determining Cause

Clip From Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus Affair Film ‘An Officer and a Spy’ Shows Violent Altercation

Iran Goes Further in Breaching Nuclear Deal, IAEA Report Shows

Israel’s Netanyahu Tells France’s Macron Timing Wrong for Iran Talks

Justice Demands Death Penalty for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

Puncturing the Lie of Palestinian Identity

The Tlaib-Omar Show Was a BDS Masterstroke

Automotive Cybersecurity Company Argus to Test Safety of El Al’s New Dreamliner Plane

August 30, 2019 10:12 am
0

Japan PM: Aiming to Do Everything Possible to Ease Middle East Tension

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media at his official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo: Kyodo / via Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to do everything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session that starts in September.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East directly links to Japan‘s national interest,” Abe told a news conference at the end of a three-day international conference on African development.

“I would like to work tenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the Middle East.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.