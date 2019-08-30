Friday, August 30th | 29 Av 5779

August 30, 2019 3:04 pm
US Announces Sanctions on Four ‘Critical Intermediaries’ Between Iranian Regime and Hamas

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Hamas fighters take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of the terror group’s founding, in Gaza City, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Further details of the activities of the four individuals sanctioned by the Trump administration on Thursday for aiding Hamas have shed light upon key links in the network of Iranian-sponsored terror groups.

A statement from the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) noted that the four men — Muhammad Sarur, Kamal Abdelrahman Aref Awad, Fawaz Mahmud Ali Nasser, and Muhammad Kamal al-Ayy — had been “designated under Executive Order (EO) 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.”

Sigal Mandelker — US under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence — said that the four “facilitators”  had funneled “tens of millions of dollars from Iran’s Quds Force through Hezbollah in Lebanon to Hamas for terrorist attacks originating from the Gaza Strip.”

The four men were described as “critical intermediaries between the Iranian regime, and the [Hamas] Izz-Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades and end users in the West Bank.”

OFAC said that  at the center of “this scheme is a Lebanon-based financial operative, Muhammad Sarur, who has been identified as being in charge of all financial transfers between the [Iranian regime’s] IRGC-QF and the Izz-Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, and has an extensive history working at Hezballah’s sanctioned bank, Bayt al-Mal.”

