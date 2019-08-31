Saturday, August 31st | 30 Av 5779

August 31, 2019 1:54 pm
Israeli Military Orders Extra Forces to Lebanon Border Area

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An old Israeli tank with a flag overlooking the Syrian town of Quneitra in the Golan Heights on Feb. 11, 2018. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Israel’s military said on Saturday it had ordered extra forces to deploy on its northern border as tensions remained high with Lebanon’s heavily armed Shi’ite terrorist group Hezbollah.

The army said its “ground forces, air, navy, and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area.” It said the measures had been taken in the past week.

“Reserve soldiers have received a message regarding the relevant time they need to deploy,” the army said in a statement.

