Israeli Military Orders Extra Forces to Lebanon Border Area

Israel’s military said on Saturday it had ordered extra forces to deploy on its northern border as tensions remained high with Lebanon’s heavily armed Shi’ite terrorist group Hezbollah.

The army said its “ground forces, air, navy, and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area.” It said the measures had been taken in the past week.

“Reserve soldiers have received a message regarding the relevant time they need to deploy,” the army said in a statement.