Israeli Mentalist Lior Suchard Joins Personal Assistant Robot Developer Temi

CTech – Israeli entertainer and mentalist Lior Suchard has been appointed chief brand officer of New York-headquartered robot company Temi Global, the company announced Sunday. Suchard will lead the company’s “creative efforts,” Temi said in a statement.

Suchard is known internationally for his mind-reading tricks such as predicting what someone is going to say or what they are drawing. In his performances, he appears to make objects disappear and bend spoons with the power of his mind. He has recently appeared on shows such as The Late Late Show with James Corden. Last year, he performed at musician Kanye West’s birthday party.

Temi develops a personal voice-activated robotic personal assistant on wheels, capable of following its owners from room to room while carrying small objects, playing music, making video and voice calls, and controlling smart-home devices. The company was spun off Robo-Team, a Maryland-based military robotics company founded by Israeli entrepreneurs, in 2016.

In addition to its New York City office, Temi has a research and development facility in Tel Aviv and a manufacturing outpost in Shenzhen, China. The company sells its product in Europe, China, and the US, and will soon begin distribution in Israel, the company said. Temi has raised $83 million to date and employs a team of 120 people, according to Pitchbook data.