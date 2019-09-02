Monday, September 2nd | 2 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Neo-Nazi Website Publishes Photos of Thousands of Yeshiva University Students

German Soccer Fans Who Abused Israeli Referee WIth Medieval ‘Jewish Pig’ Insult Should Face Legal Action, Green Party MP Urges

Iranian Judoka Who Fled to Germany Congratulates Israeli World Champion He Avoided Facing

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah ‘Knows Exactly Why He Is in a Bunker,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Says After Border Violence

I Embrace My Israeli Arab Identity

Sustaining Peace and Development in a Changing World

Sanctions Choke Iran’s Crude Sales, but Oil Product Exports Booming

Seth Rogen and Wife Paint Ceramic Menorah During TV Interview

Saudi Arabia Struggles to Hold Yemen Coalition Together as Allies Face Off

What the Jewish Left Needs to Understand About Working People

September 2, 2019 9:41 am
0

Hamas: PA Responsible for Double Suicide Bombings in Gaza Strip

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Hamas members staff a checkpoint in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Aug. 28, 2019. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Hamas accused the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence service of responsibility on Sunday for the suicide bombings in Gaza last Tuesday, in which three Hamas policemen were killed and six others wounded, according to the London-based Arabic daily Asharq al-Awsat.

On Thursday, Hamas security forces in the Gaza Strip arrested nine members of the terrorist cell involved in the attacks, saying that “all of them are from the Islamic Jihad from Shuja’iyya,” referring to the central Gaza City neighborhood.

The Hamas source told Asharq al-Awsat that the PA’s intelligence service had exploited “people with inappropriate leanings and deviant thoughts” to undermine the political situation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum, meanwhile, said on Twitter that “the Palestinian intelligence service under [Palestinian General Security Service chief] Majed Faraj is behind every attempt to foment chaos in the Gaza Strip.”

Related coverage

September 2, 2019 10:16 am
0

Sanctions Choke Iran’s Crude Sales, but Oil Product Exports Booming

While US sanctions on Iran's oil industry have slashed the OPEC member's crude exports by more than 80 percent, oil...

Faraj, according to Barhoum, “is acting on behalf of the Zionist Shin Bet [security agency].”

The accusations mark Hamas’s most severe attack on the PA since reconciliation talks between the sides, which were mediated by Egypt, collapsed in 2018. Since then, the conflict between Hamas and the Fatah-led PA, under the leadership of PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, has only worsened.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.